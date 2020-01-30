Cebu City cops seize more loose firearms from mountain barangays

CEBU CITY, Philippines — More loose firearms have been confiscated in the hinterland barangays of Cebu City.

This developed after a three-day operation against loose firearms, ammunition and explosives in these barangays yielded another 25 different guns.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Korret, Cebu City Mobile Force Company (CMFC) chief, presented the weapons during a press briefing on Thursday, January 30.

Korret said some of the loose firearms confiscated included rifles, improvised shotguns, one submachine gun, .45 caliber pistols, .38 caliber revolvers, and .357 Magnum revolver.

“The operation actually started on Tuesday (January 28), and ended Thursday morning, today. But prior to conducting the operation, we have already done validation on Monday (January 27),” said Korret.

Korret said some of these guns were confiscated in Barangay Guadalupe, the largest barangay in the city in terms of population.

“We have 25 pieces (guns) with some of them confiscated from Barangay Guadalupe,” he added.

Last week, CMFC also retrieved 179 loose firearms, ammunition, and explosives in several of the city’s mountain barangays.

Today’s operation brings the total number of loose firearms to over 400 since it was launched last September, Korret said.

“This is the 18th operation we had,” he added.

CMFC are still validating information that they received that there were still at least 20,000 illegal firearms in the city./dbs