Cops pursuing jealous man, who stabbed, wounded student inside Mandaue school

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police are looking for a 19-year-old school dropout after he allegedly stabbed and wounded a 15-year-old student inside the comfort room of a national high school in Barangay Cabancalan, Mandaue City.

Mark Niño Donayre of Sitio Tambis, Barangay Casuntingan, was identified by the 15-year-old victim as the one who stabbed him four times in the stomach on Thursday, January 30, 2020, said Police Corporal Shem Saranillo of the Women and Children’s Protection Desk (WCPD) of the Casuntingan Police Station in a phone interview on January 31, 2020.

Saranillo said that the victim, who is a Grade 9 student of the public national high school, was already in stable condition in a hospital in Cebu City.

Investigation showed that Donayre waited for the victim to enter the comfort room when he attacked the victim with a fan knife.

Saranillo said that they found out that Donayre got jealous after he found out that the victim and Donayre’s former girlfriend had a mutual understanding.

Donayre allegedly threatened former girlfriend that something would happen to the 15-year-old student if she would not become his girlfriend again.

Donayre, who was formerly a Grade 9 student of the school, who dropped out in 2018, was later seen at past 2 p.m., a few minutes after the stabbing incident, sprinting out of the school before the school’s security guards could notice him.

The guards pursued the suspect but he escaped.

Saranillo said they continued to look for the suspect in areas where he would work or visit.

Meanwhile, Dr. Salustiano Jimenez, officer-in-charge of the Department of Education in Central Visayas (DEPED-7), told CDN Digital that they were still conducting the investigation of the incident.

But he assured that regional office would be doing all their best to help the victim even financially.

Jimenez said that with the incident, they would be implementing a more strict security on the entry of students in each school in Central Visayas./dbs