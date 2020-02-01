SHS-AdC and USC dispute Cesafi secondary girls futsal crown today

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles and the University of San Carlos (USC) Baby Warriors will dispute the inaugural secondary girls title of the futsal competition of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) Season 19, this Sunday, February 2, 2020, at the USC gym.

This after they ended their last elimination round match in a 4-all draw, Saturday afternoon, February 1, at the same venue

Both Ateneo and USC had two wins apiece and each had a chance to end their campaign with the title outright had either of them swept their elimination matches.

The draw gave both teams seven points each on a 2-1-0 win-draw-loss record.

Ateneo however, took the top spot at the end of elimination with a goal difference of 21 after blanking its first two assignments by wide margins.

The lady Magis Eagles opened their campaign in this tournament with a 7-0 blanking of University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) then followed it with a 14-0 demolition of the Sisters of Mary School (SMS) Girlstown.

The lady Baby Warriors ended the elimination at the second spot with a goal difference of six following their 6-4 outsmarting of the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) and a 6-2 routing of USJ-R.

In the college division, USC is also on track to clinch the first title in the division after keeping a clean slate.

The senior lady Warriors have won all three of their games so far.

They beat USJ-R twice, 5-2 in their first meeting then 6-2 in their second meeting. Their third win was a 15-2 demolition of Southwestern University (SWU) Phinma. They will have their second meeting with SWU-Phinma tomorrow.

Since only three teams are competing, each team will play in a double round-robin with the team with the most number of wins taking the title. /rcg