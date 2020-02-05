Surprise drug test in PRO-7 part of internal cleansing program of police

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Around 40 personnel under the Regional Community Affairs Development Division of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) were subjected to a surprise drug test on Wednesday morning, February 5, 2020, at the Sinagtala Hall of the PRO-7 headquarters in Camp Sergio Osmeña here.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Jefferey Caballes, officer-in-charge of the Police Community Relations, said the drug test was done in line with the internal cleansing program of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

“Part ni sya sa internal cleansing program directive sa Camp Crame under sa atong regional director nga si Val de Leon,” said Caballes.

(This is part of th internal cleansing program directive of Camp Crame under our regional director Val de Leon.)

“Para ma check sad nato atong mga kapulisan og unsa sila ka effective maka deliver sa atong services sa atoang community,” he added.

(This is so we can also check our policemen on how effective they are in delivering services to the community.)

Caballes pointed out that this is also their way of setting a good example to those in the lower units.

The drug test will be thoroughly processed by the crime laboratory.

Caballes said anyone who tests positive will be dealt with accordingly.

“Di mani ma kuha dayon ang results but, if nay mo test positive, we will be taking the appropriate action for it,” he added. /bmjo