De Leon: I will leave PRO-7 as a good soldier

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police Brigadier General Valeriano de Leon said he would leave his post as director for the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO -7) as a good soldier.

“As a good soldier I have to follow. Whatever reasons, we abide by any order it’s a usual routine to us. If there’s someone, who will be relieved, there will be someone who will be installed,” said De Leon.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) headquarters in Camp Crame ordered the relief of De Leon through ‘special order’ dated on February 6, 2020.

It also named Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro from the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) as the new PRO -7 director, replacing de Leon who will be reassigned to the PNP headquarters in Camp Crame.

READ MORE: PRO-7 to have new chief after De Leon reassigned to Camp Crame

The order, which takes effect February 6, 2020, did not specify any reason to De Leon’s reassignment.

In a phone interview with reporters, De Leon also said he was not provided any reason as to why the PNP came up with the decision.

A ceremonial turnover of command will take place in Camp Sergio Osmeña, PRO – 7’s headquarters along Osmeña Boulevard, to welcome Ferro as its new head tomorrow, Friday (February 7).

De Leon, who took over as PRO – 7 director last October 2019, replaced then former PRO-7 chief and now NCRPO chief, Police Brigadier Debold Sinas./dbs