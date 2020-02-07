20 Negros Or. PUMs complete 14-day quarantine: No n-CoV symptoms

DUMAGUETE CITY, Philippines — Twenty of the 23 persons under monitoring (PUMs) of the 2019 novel coronavirus acute respiratory disease (2019 n-CoV ARD) have already completed their 14-day home quarantine and showed no symptoms of the disease.

This was according to City Health Officer Maria Sarah Talla in her report that she submitted to Dumaguete City Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo on Friday afternoon, February 7, 2020.

Remollo is the chairperson of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of the first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus.

Talla, who is also the vice chairperson of the task force, said in a statement that one of the three, who had not yet completed the quarantine period would complete it on Saturday, February 8, 2020 while the two others would finish the home quarantine on Sunday, February 9, 2020.

She also said that those, who were cleared after the mandatory home quarantine, received spiritual intervention and underwent a thorough medical examination before getting their certifications that they were fit to go back to work.

The city government will also give these persons financial assistance of up to P5,000 to compensate for their loss of income during their quarantine.

Talla said that those who completed the home quarantine and did not show any signs and symptoms of the disease included two tricycle drivers, workers of a hotel and establishment, some of the passengers, who were with the n-Cov positive Chinese couple during their Cebu-Dumaguete flight./dbs