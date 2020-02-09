ANS advances to semifinals round of Aboitiz Football Cup after defeating DBTC on Saturday

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Abellana National School (ANS) advanced to the semifinals round after a 4-0 blanking of the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) during their game in the ongoing 21st Aboitiz Football Cup held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

ANS is the first team in Group 2 of the Boys 16 to secure a semifinals ticket after ending the eliminations with 12 points.

It conceded just one of its five group stage matches and finished with a 4-1 win-loss record.

Francis Jay Vercide was a big factor in ANS’ advancing into the final 4 after scoring a brace in the 42nd and 50th minutes of the match.

ANS’ scoring spree was started by Francis Yosores with his early goal just four minutes into the match.

Mark Lester Zafra sealed the win and the semifinals slot for ANS with his goal in the 55th minute.

Instead of four matches, only one was played in the Boys 16 as KNF-Don Bosco Boys Home (DBBH) asked to reschedule their matches, one in the Boys 16 and one in the Boys 18, as they had make-up classes.

Matches scheduled to be played at the San Roque football field in Mandaue City also had to be rescheduled as the constant downpour the past couple of days had rendered the field unplayable.

In the Boys 18, both University of San Carlos (USC) and Ateneo de Cebu were gifted with wins after their opponents defaulted in their matches.

USC was awarded with a 2-0 win after Cebu International School (CIS) players failed to show up.

Ateneo de Cebu was also gifted with a 2-0 win after the Sisters of Mary School (SMS) Boystown was not allowed to play for not having a licensed coach. / dcb