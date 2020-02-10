With new simulators, CTS-C can now provide comprehensive training for student drivers

In its bid to enhance driving education experience, the College of Technological Sciences- Cebu (CTS-C) unveiled two new driving simulators for student drivers last February 7, 2020.

According to CTS-C President Atty. Virgil Vallecera, the simulators are geared towards helping students of their driving school understand better the different conditions in actual driving as the simulators integrate the operation of an actual vehicle equipped with all types of traffic conditions.

“These devices will help the student better understand driving conditions because students will experience all traffic conditions, and the simulator will also direct students on [what to do] during these types of conditions,” said Vallecera.

During the simulation, drivers are placed in an artificial driving environment under virtual traffic conditions.

“Traffic conditions include the various surface of roads, as well as weather conditions,” added Vallecera.

With the Land Transportation Office (LTO) requiring a driver to undergo 15 theoretical hours, CTS, a leader in robotics technology, will now be at the forefront in providing comprehensive training for drivers under their program.

“Aside from teaching them the basics at driving, here at CTS, we also teach them about car maintenance, which most driving school do not provide,” Vallecera.

“With our driving simulators, we will be at the forefront to providing the most advance in robotics technology and will continue to be one step ahead of modern technology,” said University of Cebu President Augusto Go, also the chairman of CTS-C.

For inquiries about CTS-C Driving School contact 256-1303 loc. 122 or email at [email protected]