Labella assures PRO-7 of his full support

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella assured members of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) of his full support in his speech during the Flag Raising Ceremony on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Saint Ignatius Chapel inside the PRO-7 headquarters.

Labella graced the ceremony to personally express his gratitude to outgoing PRO-7 Director, Police Brigadier General Valeriano De Leon and welcome Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, the new PRO-7 head.

He said he was grateful for the active support of De Leon during the Sinulog 2020 celebration which resulted in a peaceful and hassle-free festivities.

Labella thanked de Leon for conducting security inspections even during late into the night just to make sure that the celebration would have zero incidents.

In his speech, Labella told Ferro that he will be supportive of all his endeavors saying he personally knew about the sacrifices that policemen put into their work just to ensure public safety.

“The support we have extended to him (De Leon) will also be the same support we will extend to you,” said Labella.

Labella also pleaded to the policemen to stay true to their oath to honestly serve the public.

He said he also encountered many police scalawags who are now facing charges as a result of their involvement in nefarious activities.

“But generally, I am with you. I will support you,” said Labella. /rcg