PRO-7 files charges against CTG-NPA members arrested in Bohol

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) has filed illegal possession of firearms and explosives charges against the two alleged members of the Communist Terrorist Group-New People’s Army (CTG-NPA), who were arrested in Barangay Tulang, Getafe, Bohol on Saturday, February 8, 2020.

In a press briefing this afternoon, February 10, 2020, Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, director of PRO-7 identified the suspects as Reynaldo Luega Camacho , 50 and Carmelita Geraldez Cañeda, 48 both of Getafe.

The couple was arrested by the combined elements of the Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in their rest house with several explosive devices, components, firearms, and subversive documents.

According to Ferro, the two were high ranking officials of their organization assigned in the finance group of the CTG and were responsible for extorting money from civilians to finance their operations.

Ferro said the arrest of the two would be a big loss for the communist movement in Bohol.

“The finance committee of the New People’s Army (NPA) holds a very critical role — it’s the lifeline or the bloodline of the communist terrorist group (CTG). Meaning to say kung wala kang pera, you cannot make a move,” said Ferro.

Police Colonel Jonathan Cabal, chief of BPPO, said they were monitoring the couple for a month before they served the warrant of arrest issued by the Regional Trial Court (RTC-7) of Bohol branch 47 issued by Honorable Suceso Arcamo for the ambush and murder of Second Lieutenant Cue and 12 other AFP members in Sagbayan town in 2000.

Ferro said that the arrest of the two terrorist members was the result of the community’s trust in the PNP and the AFP.

“The community trusted the AFP and the PNP that’s why the information about their whereabouts were easier to trace,” said Ferro. /rcg