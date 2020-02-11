Mandaue mayor bares city’s development plans

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines–Mayor Jonas Cortes unveils development plans for the city with the completion of the comprehensive land-use plan (CLUP).

Mandaue City’s CLUP was nearing approval by the Housing and Land Use Regulatory Board, according to Cortes when he spoke at the investment forum held Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 11, 2020, and organized by the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry in partnership with the city government.

Local governments have been required to submit their CLUP, a document that would rationalize the use of land resources and identify their proper use, whether for private or public.

Mandaue City’s CLUP identifies five planned units of development (PUDs), said Cortes.

PUD 1, which will be located at Mandaue Reclamation Area, would be focused on civic and trade center development, the mayor said. It will be the city’s central business district with high-density office and residential units.

PUD 2 will be the location for a light industrial park to serve as a venue for high technology companies with low environmental impact. Cortes explained that they would be looking at a possible joint venture with the lot owners.

PUD 3 will be for mixed-use, residential and commercial development while PUD 4 will be allocated for recreation and tourism development.

On the other hand, PUD 5 will be used for high-value manufacturing, Cortes said.

He then expressed hope that all sectors to accept the changes that will be brought about by the PUDs.

” As we continue to change the face of Mandaue, especially in tin PUDs, I enjoin especially those who are currently situated there and those who will eventually locate there to align with the city’s plan,” Cortes said.

“I know change or transformation is difficult. But with this fast-changing world, we do ourselves and our community injustice if we stagnate and keep the status quo. We need to evolve and jumpstart the development of Mandaue,” he added./rcg