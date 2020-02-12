Call Center Training Hub in Lapu-Lapu inaugurated 

Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu—The Lapu-Lapu City government inaugurated its Call Center Training Hub situated at the Hoops Dome in barangay Gun-ob here on Wednesday morning, February 12, 2020.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan led the inauguration together with members of the city council, representatives from the Public Employment Service Office (PESO), and the beneficiaries of the program.

Chan said that the city only spent less than P500,000 for this Call Center Training Hub for the purchase of two new aircon units and the repainting of the office. The Result company provided the equipment such as computer sets.

The city has partnered with The Results company for this Public-Private Partnership (PPP) endeavour.

Chan said that the training hub can accommodate 25 trainees, wherein the training will last until two weeks per batch.

“If they are already capacitated after the training, The Result will absorb them so that they can already start working in the BPO company,” Chan said.

He added that although they will prioritize Oponganons as beneficiaries of the program, but they are also willing to accept non-residents of the city.

The training at the hub is for free and anyone may enroll in the program regardless of age.

The Call Center Training Hub has already started its operation since Monday, February 10, 2020. /bmjo