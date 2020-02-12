Macua, a caring and dedicated cop

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Police Master Sergeant Maximino Macua, Jr. of the Police Drug Enforcement Group and Special Operations Unit 5 was a dedicated and caring person.

Police Senior Master Sergeant Leah Labrador, one of Macau’s closest friends and a batchmate still could not believe that Macua is already gone.

“Dedicated na siya from day one nga nangapply mi dedicated kaayo siya. Family-oriented and active na siya sa amoa nga grupo,” said Labrador.

Labrador’s shock and disbelief were echoed by the rest of the agents in the Police Drug Enforcement Group and in the Special Operations Unit 5.

Macua who was assigned in PDEG in 2017, a special drug enforcement group under the PRO-7, was gunned down by suspected drug personalities during a buy-bust operation on Tuesday evening, February 11, 2020.

“Sige pa gani to siyag remind namo, ug sa uban nga naa sa operations nga dapat permi mag amping, unya kini ang nahitabo,” added Labrador.

Labrador added that Macua was supposed to celebrate his 15 years in the service this coming September 1, 2020.

Even the new police regional director himself got emotional when he shared his experiences with the slain police officer.

“I was so saddened that, that guy died who used to secure me when I was in Cebu, died during my assumption, when I was speaking,” said Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro.

“Tao ko yun eh, tao ko yun dati, ngayon na ako na yung RD binigyan naman ako nang panget na, mahirap mawalan ng tao, so, talaga we will work so hard,” Ferro stressed during a press conference.

He also warned those responsible for Macua’s death that they would face the full brunt of the law.

“One by one we will find you and for sure makikita niyo kung papaano ang police ng Region 7 will respond to this and you will face the full force of the law,” said Ferro.

Ferro also assured the family of Macua that the entire police force will do everything they can to give him justice and to extend support to the family in whatever form.

“We’ll support this police officer. Kung kaya namin tulongan yung education ng mga bata we will,” said Ferro.

The slain police officer left behind his wife and three kids. /rcg