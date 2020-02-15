No Valentino? No problem! Instagram filter has got you covered

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Technology has helped us advance in our different fields today.

And this Valentine’s season, this filter from Instagram has helped a young lady get to feel like she indeed has a date this Valentine’s.

Alvin Monleon, 20, office staff in one of the universities here in Cebu had a very funny playtime with his friends, Stephanie Racal and Rosalie Cabato.

“We shot it a day before Valentine’s just for fun, our friend Stephanie, who is seen in the video, was teased by Rosalie, who is NBSB, or no boyfriend since birth. We just wanted to have fun and mess with the filter on IG,” said Monleon.

His friend, Rosalie is the one who took the video all Monleon did was to upload and share their hilarious Valentine’s playtime online.

In the video, you can see that Stephanie is laying down in their lounge area when all of a sudden her friends decided to introduce her to his virtual Valentino.

The 12-seconder video was uploaded on February 13 and as of February 15, it has been viewed 1.2 million times.

Comments from netizens also made the video more viral, but there’s one line everyone is so fond of using, “Sana all.”

Netizens like Sheena Bundal and Mary Rose Calizo said the same phrase, “Sana all.”

Although Monleon cleared it out that it was just their way of celebrating Valentine’s Day with his friends and hopes that next year, Rosalie will be able to score her real Valentino.

All together now, Sana all!! /dbs