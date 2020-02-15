21st Aboitizland Football Cup: Leylam to face ERCO BRO on Sunday

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Men’s Open defending champion Leylam FC is looking forward to getting a tighter grip of the top spot in the ongoing 21st Aboitizland Football Cup as it renews its rivalry against ERCO BRO during their game on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Instead of two brackets, organizers have decided to make the format of the Men’s Open Division I league-type following the withdrawal of the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Booters and theUniversity of San Carlos (USC) Warriors.

Father Adriano Ocariza, USC athletic director, in a letter to the organizing Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA), has at first asked to have the Warriors’ matches postponed citing the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) threat.

The CVFA, however, could no longer extend the tournament as it was supposed to be finished December last year. This made USC decide to withdraw from the tournament.

While UV has yet to play a game, USC has played its first game, losing to Leylam FC, 5-1, during the start of the Men’s Open Division I competition.

This means that USC will have to forfeit all their remaining matches.

The change in the format has allowed Leylam to renew its rivalry against ERCO BRO. The two teams belong to different brackets.

Prior to the Leylam-ERCO BRO match, University of Cebu (UC) Kajitech will play its first match against last season’s runner-up Don Sacredale, which will be looking to get back into the win column after losing to Makoto FC A last weekend.

Makoto FC A, for its part, will not only get a rest day but it will also enjoy a 2-0 victory as its second assignment is USC, which already expressed its decision to withdraw from the tournament. They were supposed to play in the second match on Sunday. / dcb