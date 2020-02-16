Out-of-Cebu runners dominate 21K SM2SM Run 10

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Runners from out of Cebu took the premier 21-kilometer distance titles of the SM2SM Run 10, which was held early Sunday morning, February 16, 2020, with the finish and start area at the SM City Cebu in the North Reclamation Area.

Richard Salaño, Philippine national team member, clinched the 21K men’s title with a time of 1 hour, 9 minutes and 11 seconds (1:09:11) while two-time Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) gold medalist Christabel Martes ruled the distaff side when she crossed the finish line in 1:29:09.

Salaño avenged his one second loss to Jerald Zabala in last month’s Milo Marathon National Finals held in Tarlac.

Salaño relegated the current Milo Marathon King Zabala to second place who was a minute and 20 second slower with his time of 1:10:31.

Salaño and Zabala figured in a photo finish in the recent Milo Marathon National Finals where Zabala clocked 2:31:16, and Salaño was just a second behind.

Placing third was Cebu’s very own Prince Joey Lee who breasted the tape at 1:11:46.

In the distaff side, Martes was trailed by Lizane Abella in second place with her time of 1:29:35 while Evamie Villarin was at far third after clocking 1:35:13.

Ruffa Sorongon clinched her fourth 12K women’s title after she crossed the finish line ahead of the rest with a time of 49 minutes and 31 seconds (49:31).

Nipping at her heels for a second place finish was April Joy Alampayan, who clocked 50:09, while rounding up the top 3 was Stephanie Cadosale who posted a time of 52:27.

Jeson Agravante (39:58) took the 12K men’s title, relegating Jimboy Lugay (40:17) and Junel Gobotia (40:28) to second and third places, respectively.

Ruling the 8K category were Jason Padayao and Artjoy Regosa. Padayao took the men’s title with his time of 26:48. Earl Peonila finished in second place after clocking 27:09 while completing the top 3 was Christian Sandinao who completed the race with a time of 27:15.

Regosa, for her part, clocked 31:52 to finish first in the distaff side. Cherry Andrin came in at second place after posting a time of 32:31 and at third place was Azia Paraasi who finished in 31:57.

Finishing in the top 3 in the 4K men’s were Jovan Vincing at first place with 13:09, Reinmarch Gonzaga who clocked 13:15 for second place and Darwin Lucaylucay who had a time of 13:18 to settle for third place.

The 4K women’s title was bagged by Princess Jive Borneo following her time of 15:58. Mayrel Benisgnos came in at 16:13 for second place while settling for third place was Joan Alinsunod with a time of 16:21.

The 4K PWD was dominated by Kieth Reguero who had a time of 15:46. Finishing second and third, respectively, were Lorenzo Flores (16:05) and Ariel Ledesma (18:58).

Other Results:

21K 50 Above Male

1st Alex Loloy – 1:35:10

2nd Moises Bacon – 1:35:20

3rd Rogelio Zaragoza – 1:39:12

21K 50 Above Female

1st Preciosa Sanchez – 1:47:46

2nd Rosalinda Cosino – 1:53:57

3rd Maria Glen Pontanar – 1:55:37

21K 40-49 Male

1st Nelson Elijeran – 1:21:06

2nd Eugine Postrado – 1:21:07

3rd Desederio Engbino – 1:22:38

21K 40-49 Female

1st Jocilyn Elijeran – 1:33:31

2nd Mereeis Ramirez – 1:39:40

3rd Michell Ann Azarcon – 1:42:39

12K Foreigner Male

1st Chirchir Jackson – 39:18

2nd Eric Chepsiror – 40:30

3rd James Mibei – 56:15

12K Foreigner Female

1st Susan Jemutai – 56:10

2nd Katherine Eriksson – 1:06:10

3rd Zusette Co – 1:07:54

12K Above 50 Male

1st Ramonito Tuyco – 50:50

2nd Pablito Ruiz – 55:30

3rd Arcadio Echavez – 59:52

12K Above 50 Female

1st Anita Balaga – 1:05:39

2nd Margarita Planca – 1:07:46

3rd Virgita Soco – 1:08:05

12K 40-49 Male

1st Peter Canumay – 47:23

2nd Jefrey Codino – 48:50

3rd Alejandro Mamolo – 54:06

12K 40-49 Female

1st Sandra Soliano – 57:39

2nd Lucita Fernandez – 59:33

3rd Doreen Dañas – 1:05:39

/dbs