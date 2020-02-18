Robinsons Galleria marks National Arts Month with arts festivals, workshops, fashion shows

Filipino talents are being recognized worldwide — be it in singing, dancing, for the visual arts and music — and it greatly contributes to the richness of the Filipino art culture.

To recognize the Filipino art and artists, National Arts Month is being celebrated in the country every February.

In line with this celebration, Robinsons Galleria Cebu has launched its Assemblage Art Festival that aims to showcase homegrown works of art and design.

Located at the Level 1 of the mall, various forms of arts by established and emerging artists of Cebu are featured at its Art Gallery, which is open until the 29th of February. And the public is all welcome to have a look.

Aside from the Assemblage Arts Festival launching, Robinsons Galleria Cebu has also partnered with Draft Groups and Stylefirm Fashion & Lifestyle for a lot of exciting events and festivities that will feature the artistic skills of the Filipino people.

They will be having an Arts and Drawing Workshop by Draft Academy on February 18 and 20.

Kwerdas will bring music to everyone’s ear on February 21 as the event will feature musicians from the different parts of the country.

Their Arts & Fashion Revolution with Draft Academy, Film and Media Arts International Academy on February 24 will be having a Wearable Art Design competition, Alazas x Virtucio Fashion Show, and a musical performance by Route 83.

Makeup artists are sure to look forward for Maquillage Masters on February 28 and 29 for it is an event of makeup artistry with the renowned makeup artist, Romero Vergara.

So check out these exciting activities at the Robinsons Galleria Cebu in this National Arts Month and get to know and appreciate more Filipino arts and culture.