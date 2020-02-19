Manny Pacquiao returns with ‘big fight’ either in June or July

MANILA, Philippines — Manny Pacquiao will make his ring return either June or July, but questions on the venue and his next opponent will likely be answered next month.

One thing’s for sure, it’s bound to be a big one.

“We’re going to make it a big fight. We don’t know where but it’s either Saudi, the Middle East, Asia or United States,” said Arnold Vegafria, who serves as Pacquiao’s business manager, Tuesday in a press conference.

Pacquiao, who signed with Paradigm Sports Management two weeks ago, hasn’t fought since beating Keith Thurman to win the WBA (Super) welterweight title last July in Las Vegas.

As far as Pacquiao’s next opponent is concerned, the likes of Danny Garcia, Errol Spence and Mikey Garcia remain on the list.

“I think Paradigm is now negotiating in the United States. We still have no concrete details yet, but they’re on the stage of negotiating with the next fight,”

“We still don’t know who will be the opponent but they’re still at the stage of negotiating with different companies.”