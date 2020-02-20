Two more PUIs discharged in Central Visayas

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Two more patients under investigation (PUIs) suspected to have the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Central Visayas were discharged on February 20, 2020.

Based on COVID-19’s real-time tracker, a total of 54 PUIs were already discharged in the region.

On February 19, the Department of Health (DoH) recorded two PUIs in Central Visayas.

Meanwhile, there are 133 PUIs still admitted in state-ran hospitals nationwide.

Global data showed that the disease has infected 75,725 individuals from more than 20 countries. It has claimed 2,128 lives. /bmjo