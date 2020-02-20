P374K shabu seized; 3 men nabbed in two hours in Mandaue City 

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Mandaue police again arrested two men, considered high value targets, and confiscated P374,000 of suspected shabu at past 1 p.m. in separate buy-bust operations on February 20, 2020.

An hour later at past 2 p.m., they also arrested an 18-year-old man, who was caught with an illegal firearm and three packets of suspected shabu in another operation.

First to fall was Diether Makiling, 20, of Barangay Pit-os Talamban, Cebu City, who was caught with 45 grams of suspected shabu, and a loaded .22 caliber revolver during a buy-bust operation in Sitio Pilit, Barangay Cabancalan, Mandaue City at past 1 p.m.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Franco Rudolf Oriol, Mandaue City Police Office City Intelligence Branch chief, said the suspected shabu confiscated from Makiling had an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) value of P306,000.

Oriol said that based on the list of transactions from the suspect that he could dispose of 100 grams of suspected shabu in a week.

Next to fall was Teddy Gulfan, 20 of Barangay Pit-os, Cebu City, during a buy-bust operation at past 1 p.m. of February 20, 2020 in Barangay Canduman, Mandaue City.

Oriol said that the operation against Gulfan was a followup operation since Gulfan allegedly got his supply from Makiling.

Gulfan was caught with 10 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated DDB value of P68,000.

Makiling and Gulfan were detained at the Mandaue City Police Station detention cell pending the filing of charges.

An hour later or at past 2 p.m., policemen arrested an 18-year-old man for possession of a .38 caliber revolver, three packets of suspected shabu and drug paraphernalia in Sitio Lower Malibu, Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City.

Police Captain Marvin Fegarido, Subangdaku Police Station chief, said they arrested Mhel Jade Tangub of Sitio Lower Malibu after he was caught with the firearm and the illegal drugs.

Fegarido said that the arrest of Tangub happened after they received a report about a suspicious person with a gun in the sitio.

They later found out that it was Tangub, whom they had a warrant of arrest for robbery that they received last Tuesday February 18, 2020.

Fegarido said that the warrant of arrest for robbery against Tangub was issued by Judge Mercedita Dadole-Ignacio of the Regional Trial Court 7 Branch 28.

He said that Tangub had been caught several times for theft and robbery when he was a minor.

Tangub was detained at the Subangdaku Police Station detention cell pending the filing of charges./dbs