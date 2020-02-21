Police looking into Labitad, Sabalones ties of Cebu City’s most wanted criminal

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police in Cebu are now investigating the ties between Cebu City’s most wanted criminal and some of the province’s top drug personalities.

Police Colonel Engelbert Soriano, Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) chief, said Wilfedro Sabella’s connections with Jerome Labitad and the Labitad group should be looked into.

Jerome Labitad, who remains at large, is one of the most wanted criminals in Cebu City.

At a press conference Thursday, February 20, Soriano said there’s a possibility that Sabella could be among the group behind the ambush of San Fernando Lakambini Reluya and five others in February 2019.

“We’re looking into that possibility. The only thing that’s certain as of now is that he is connected to the Labitad group. We’re coordinating with the province police on this matter,” Soriano said.

Jerome Labitad was one of the primary suspects tagged in the ambush of Reluya that resulted in the death of three people, including her husband and former San Fernando Councilor Ricardo ‘Nonoy’ Reluya, who were with her during that time.

Labitad, who remains at large, is reportedly the trusted aide of slain, self-confessed drug lord Franz Sabalones.

Sabella, 44, was arrested in Talisay City on Wednesday, February 19, for murder. He had ties with Labitad that led him to reportedly work for Sabalones.

While he denied his involvement with Sabalones, Sabella admitted that he murdered the thief whom he caught stealing his rooster in 2001.

He also confirmed claims from the police that he briefly worked for Labitad whom he pointed out was his relative./dbs