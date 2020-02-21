Mom of man accused of raping minor: My son is innocent

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The mother of the construction worker accused of rape, can’t help but shed tears as she helplessly observe her son being accompanied by the Police to be brought to the Cebu City Jail in Barangay Kalunasan, this morning, February 21, 2020.

Elena Cuyos, the mother of the accused Ariel Arriesgado Cuyos, 23, of Barangay Maya of Daanbantayan town in northern Cebu, continued to claim that her son was innocent and is not capable of committing such crime.

“Dili gyud na intawun mahilabtanon nga bata,” said Elena in between sobs.

(It is not his attitude to meddle with things.)

She said she had been communicating with the family of the victim and the last dialogue they had was that the family was still deciding whether to push through with the case.

Ariel was arrested by the City Mobile Force Company (CFMC) for allegedly raping a minor in 2017 in Barangay Talamban, Cebu City.

However, Ariel denied the allegations saying the victim only mistook him for her boyfriend and that he was not acquainted with the victim.

When Ariel was escorted by the police, Elena could only plead as the police told her they were only following the proceedings of the law.

Elena said she was hoping the family of the victim would realize that they had mistook his son for the real suspect.

“Inosente gyud tawun na akong anak (My son is innocent),” said Elena. /dbs