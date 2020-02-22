Duterte may skip Edsa anniversary, again

President Rodrigo Duterte is likely to skip the 34th anniversary of the Edsa People Power Revolution and just work from home while Filipinos gather to celebrate the bloodless revolution that toppled former President Ferdinand Marcos in 1986.

“Every day is a working day for the President. Even if it’s his rest day, he still works. So he might just stay at home,” said presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo.

In an interview with Palace reporters on Friday, Panelo said he has not seen any schedule for Mr. Duterte to attend any Edsa-related event on Feb. 25.

Since assuming office in 2016, the President has never attended all government-led celebrations of the historic Edsa People Power anniversary.

Mr. Duterte is a known friend and supporter of the Marcoses, and has made no secret his admiration for the deposed strongman.

The President’s father, Vicente, was a member of Marcos’ Cabinet, but his mother, Soledad, was a supporter of the opposition.

Foremost ‘yellow’ activist

Mr. Duterte said his mother was a foremost “yellow“ activist—one of the original supporters of former President Cory Aquino in Davao City.

The President endorsed the 2019 senatorial bid of then Ilocos Norte Gov. Imee Marcos—a reciprocal action to Marcos’ backing Mr. Duterte’s presidential bid in 2016.

In 2016, the Chief Executive allowed the burial of the late strongman at the Libingan Ng Mga Bayani, a move that sparked public outrage.

Supported Noynoy

Interestingly, in 2010, Mr. Duterte, who was then Davao City mayor, threw his support behind then Sen. Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III’s presidential bid.

The Palace dismissed reports of a protest to be mounted on Feb. 22 to call for the President’s resignation.

Feb. 22 was the start of the Edsa People Power Revolution in 1986, which was highlighted by a series of demonstrations, the biggest of which were mounted on a long stretch on Epifanio de los Santos Avenue or Edsa. It culminated on Feb. 25.