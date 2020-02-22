Meet Changlie, the loyal dog from Pagadian City

CEBU CITY, Philippines— In a world full of people walking in and out of our lives, we sometimes question where loyalty is nowadays.

Well, this dog in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur, just showed the online world what loyalty looks like.

John Paul, 21, a service crew and the netizen who took a photo of Changlie, the dog waiting for his owner to get off from work, told CDN Digital the story behind the touching photo he posted on February 15.

“Naglakaw ko padong trabaho unya permi ni nako siya makit-an nga ga tanaw sa pultahan. Ingon ang mga tawo nga nag huwat kuno siya sa iyang amo nga didto nag trabaho,” said Paul.

(I was on my way to work and every time I passed by this establishment I saw this dog looking at its door. I was told he was waiting for his owner working inside.)

Changlie and its owner live a couple of blocks away from the food chain where Changlie’s owner works.

“Ingon tong mga naa didto nga 30-40 minutes gyud na ilang lakaw every day sa iyang amo, unya huwaton gyud na niya every day iyang amo ma human sa trabaho,” he added.

(I was informed that the owner and his dog would .walk for about 30-40 minutes every day to work and then he would wait for his owner until the latter got off work)

In Paul’s post online, he captioned, the photo with “Every 5:00 am in the Morning when I go to work makita nako ni sya manytimes nga murag naay gihulat (I see this dog many times like he is waiting for someone). I asked the security if basin gigutom ni sya (the dog might be hungry). Then he replied “Naa iyang amo sa sulod nag trabaho (His owner is working inside).” Such a beautiful soul you’ll witness. True love waits.”

And as of February 22, the post has already been shared 19,000 times and has garnered 15,000 reactions.

Netizen Paul Girasol commented, “kung nangita mog Forever, you must have a dog, kay forever ilang loyalty ug ikaw ilang kinabuhi.”

(If you are looking for forever, you must have dog because their loyalty is forever and you are their entire world)

Another netizen, Kaye Arbol, expressed her care and worry for the dog with her comment, “I hope you’re always safe baby. Roads in Pinas are not safe and there are lots of cruel people.”

This is truly a beautiful manifestation of the famous dog quote, “A dog is the only thing on earth that loves you more than he loves himself.” /elb