Abundance of fish in Galas Port, Dipolog caught on camera

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Have you ever seen so many fish near the shore?

Well, this viral video uploaded by netizen, Minna Atab, 23, of the fish in Galas Port, Dipolog City will give you a glimpse of how rich their waters are with marine life especially fish.

Atab told CDN Digital that this is not really a new thing in their place but has been happening since the first week of February. But she only got the chance to document the incident on February 16.

“My friend and I were just walking along the boulevard and the port was just connected. We were just taking photos when all of a sudden people were running to the port to catch the fishes near the shore, so we went and to my surprise, daghan gyud kaayog isda tood (there were really a lot of fish),” she said.

In the post, Atab is seen walking along on the port when people are seen rushing to the water to catch some fish.

“They say that this usually happens during sunset at maybe around 5 p.m.,” added Atab.

In the video that she posted, netizens also jumped into the excitement with their comments.

Venus Yanson, said, “ Kalami manuod og ing ana makalingaw sadya. Blessing yun dami ng isda (It’s nice to watch those kind of activities. It’s enjoyable. And the abundant fish in the area is a blessing.)”

While Gina Ombao Ortiola Osico commented, “Let us all be thankful, don’t be greedy just get enough and share the blessings.”

Aside from the many fish seen, the video also went viral because of how Atab narrated the video sounding like a real reporter on the field.

The video as of February 23 has been viewed 35,319 and has been shared 3,300 times. /dbs