What kind of ex-girlfriends do you have?

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Some relationships do not really turn out the way you want it to be.

Some end it on a happy note but some will just end it by going their separate ways.

So then you get to call your babe then your ex now.

Ouch.

And this time you have to be prepared as to what kind of ex-girlfriend your ex is.

Let CDN Digital help you to determine the kinds of ex-girlfriends there are.

Independent ex— this ex is the one you see online doing the best things in her life, alone. Yes. For some, they will be happy for their ex, but others would want them back because of the things they have achieved alone and would want to take part in it. Uh, no thanks, honey.

Crazy ex— this! This kind of ex-girlfriend is the one whom you don’t want to have. She rings you most of the time, comments on your whereabouts and post a lot of things online that would give everyone the hint of your breakup. Be careful.

Bitter ex— the ex that wishes nothing but bad things for you. It may be her coping mechanism but you don’t know how a simple girl can turn into a raging bull when she gets rejected and left behind for a very bad reason.

The one that got away— this is the ex you wish you didn’t let go. This ex is the total package. The ex is not afraid to leave you when she thinks things are not in the right direction anymore.

The ex—simple as it is, this is the ex-girlfriend who would not want to do anything with you anymore. She simply accepts the fact that you are not together and just leave, disappears and moves on.

Well, we can go on and on with the list but these are just some of the most common types of ex-girlfriends you will encounter.

Be careful with how you treat your girlfriend now because you’ll never know what kind of ex-girlfriend you will have in the future. /dbs