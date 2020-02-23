Sinulog Cup Football to be held Feb. 29, March 1

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The 10th Sinulog Cup Football Festival 2020 will finally be happening this coming weekend, February 29 and March 1, 2020 in two venues—Cebu City Sports Center and San Roque football field in Mandaue City.

The organizers, Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA), however, have yet to release a final schedule of the games.

The CVFA was supposed to hold this football festival last February 15 and 16, 2020 but decided to reschedule it due to the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) threat.

14 categories

The Sinulog Football Cup is a 7-A-Side football tournament which has 14 categories with some having a girls division aside from the boys division.

These categories are Under 7 (born 2013), U9 (born 2011), U11 (born 2009), U13 Boys (born 2007), U15 Boys and Girls (born 2005), U17 Boys (born 2003), and U19 Boys and Girls (born 2001).

Aside from the youth teams, there are also categories for the adults—40 & Above (1979), 50 & Above (1969), Men’s Open, Ladies Open and Inter-Company.

Each category has a maximum of 10 teams except for men’s open which has 20 slots available.

Registered teams who will not be available on the final playing schedule are advised to call Shiela Castañares at 09164526781./dbs