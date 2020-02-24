DA-7 probes ‘suspect ASF case’ in Cebu piggery

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture in Central Visayas (DA-7) has assured that Cebu is still African Swine Fever (ASF) free.

Dr. Daniel Ventura, ASF focal person of DA-7, gave this assurance on Monday, February 24, 2020, amid the investigation of a suspect case of African Swine Fever in a piggery in Cebu.

Ventura said that the Provincial Veterinary Office had already made last February 5, 2020, a test of the blood samples of the pigs from that piggery, which turned out negative of ASF.

However, he said DA-7 had sent more blood samples for reexamination to the Bureau of Animal Industry office in Manila after one of the hogs of the piggery died last Friday, February 21, 2020.

He also refused to divulge the location of the piggery in Cebu pending the results of the reexamination of blood samples from the hogs in the piggery. The test results were expected to arrive within the week.

Suspect ASF case explained

He also explained what he meant by a suspect case of ASF.

“Suspect in the term of there was a report of one pig na namatay (that died). Actually ang report lang ay pinadala (Actually the report that was submitted) through a picture na may (has) similarities doon sa mga (of) signs of African Swine Fever,” Ventura said.

Ventura said that the owner of the piggery was worried after one of his pigs died after allegedly manifesting the symptoms of ASF.

The owner immediately buried the dead pig.

Symptoms of the virus affecting pigs or hogs include high fever, decreased appetite and weakness, red/blotchy skin lesions, diarrhea, vomiting, coughing and difficulty breathing.

He said the piggery owner got more worried when other pigs also suffered the same illness.

Ventura, however, said that the infected pigs were responding from their treatent on these pigs and were found to be recovering already.

PPE protected

Meanwhile, Ventura also assured that members of the quick response team, who collected the blood samples, were fully equipped with personal protective equipment (PPE), to avoid the spread of the virus or bacteria, that had infected the pigs in that piggery.

“To show that we are prepared to respond, available naman yung ating mga protective gear, which is actually para doon sa mga mag-reresponde. Meron na rin tayong mga guidelines na in place kung anong gagawin ng lahat ng key players, including sa mga barangay at volunteers, pagdating doon sa mga ganitong sitwasyon,”he added.

A PPE is worth P3,800 each which can only be used once. After its use, the PPE will be disposed of through burying it./dbs