PresyoMerkado: Starting our day with a good breakfast

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Breakfast is said to be the most important meal of the day because it breaks the overnight fasting period.

While we eat, we are able to replenish our body’s glucose and other essential nutrients that will keep our energy levels as we do our assigned tasks and other home chores throughout the day.

At the Mandaue City Public Market, we get to chose what we want to prepare for breakfast at very affordable prices.

Below is a pricelist of some of our favorite breakfast treats:

Hotdog (jumbo) – P25/pack (6 pcs)

Hotdog (regular) – P25/pack (11 pieces)

Chorizo – P20/tie (4pcs)

Skinless – P20/tie (5pcs)

/dcb