‘Bibingka Girl’ offered free culinary scholarship

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Offers are pouring in for the pretty “Bibingka Girl” after she became an internet sensation.

Since the posting of the photos of Cristy Cuizon, the viral “Bibingka Girl” from Danao City, companies were also quick to offer her their services.

First was a known beauty clinic here in Cebu.

The owner posted on his Facebook account on February 20 of his invitation for “Bibingka Girl” to visit any of their branches and avail of their services for free.

Then a culinary institute also based in Cebu posted yesterday about their offer of a free culinary scholarship for Cuizon.

CDN Digital was able to ask Cuizon about her thoughts with the offers she received after becoming viral.

“Sa katong beauty clinic, naka adto nako pag Sunday, nindot kaayo ang feeling, pasalamat gyud kaayo unya na lingaw gyud ko,” said Cuizon.

But with the culinary scholarship, Cuizon said she still could not believe her luck.

“Ako pang ingnan akong mama ani, pero pasalamat sad gyud ko ani nga offer,” she added.

Cuizon became an internet hit when photos of her helping her mom in their roadside bibingka (rice cakes) stall surfaced online. Netizens were quickly smitten by her pretty face and simplicity.

For sure in the days to come, more offers will come Cuizon’s way.

The internet really does wonders from time to time, just look at what’s happening now to Danao City’s pretty Bibingka Girl. /rcg