Fresh catch: Prices of borot-borot, tulingan 

By: Immae Lachica - CDN Digital | February 26,2020 - 08:09 AM
Borot-borot is priced at P200 per kilo at the Boljoon Public Market. CDN Digital photo | Immae Lachica

Cebu City, Philippines— Buying fish from different towns in Cebu Province has its advantages.

For one, fish sold in the market of some towns are oftentimes—if not always—fresher compared to the ones we have in grocery stores in the city. They usually come cheaper too.

At the Boljoon Public Market, for example, prices of common fish such as borot-borot and tulingan are pegged at just P200/kilo and P100/kilo, respectively.

Tulingan is priced at P160 per kilo at the Boljoon Public Market. CDN Digital photo | Immae Lachica

So if you happen to pass by the southern town of Boljoon on your way back to the city, why not try checking out fish in its public market? 

After all, it’s the perfect time to stock some fish to get ready for the Lenten season. /bmjo

