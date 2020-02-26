Cebuano Shane Menina believes MPBL stint is a chance to improve skills

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Former University of Cebu (UC) Webmaster Shane Menina sees the opportunity to improve his skills in playing with the Valenzuela City-Carga Backload Solution in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL).

The 22-year-old Menina, who signed with Valenzuela City on Monday, February 24, 2020, says his stint in the MPBL can help prepare him for his bid in the PBA D-League.

The 5-foot-9 Cebuano from Talisay City, Cebu, was drafted by the Marinerong Pilipino in the 2020 PBA D-League on January 20, 2020. But he wasn’t signed for undisclosed reasons.

But he is keeping his hopes high.

“Next conference ko mo duwa basin if nay mo kuha nako na team. Kay anytime pwede naman ko maka duwa sa D-League na draft naman akong name,” said Menina.

(I might play next conference if a team signs me. Anytime I can play in the D-League because I was already drafted.)

As of now, Menina said he sees the chance to be playing with Val City an opportunity to learn and improve his basketball skills given that the team has produced good players and still has veteran players who he can learn from.

“Excited pod kay sa Valenzuela daghan bya manuwaay nya daghan mga maayo players. Unya ako, naka sign pa gyud ko sa ilang team og naa swertehan pod ba,” he added.

(I’m excited to play for Valenzuela because there are a lot of good players there. For me, I feel lucky having been able to sign with the team.)

Menina is still waiting for updates as to when he will start training with his new team.

Menina said this chance to play in the MPBL is also his way of achieving his ultimate goal of being able to play for the PBA. /bmjo