First Black Dragon branch in PH opens in Cebu

Get ready milk tea lovers because Black Dragon is now in Cebu!

Famous all over Asia for its black boba “bubble” milk tea, Black Dragon’s first branch in the Philippines is located here in Cebu, at the SM Seaside City Cebu.

Black Dragon’s black boba, fresh milk, Okinawa brown sugar, and cheese cream milk teas made quite an impact as Cebuanos immediately embraced the new milk tea brand.

Long queues were seen outside the store as Cebuano milk tea lovers were eager to taste the brand’s offerings.

Another treat you should try is its Sugar Boba Dessert, which is acknowledged as Taiwan’s no. 1 dessert.

Its perfect blend of sweetness, saltiness, and creaminess is perfect for all types of sweet-tooth.

Visit Black Dragon today at the Upper Ground Floor of the SM Seaside City Cebu.