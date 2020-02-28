HRRAC on recent COVID-19 threat: ‘There is nothing to be alarmed of

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Hotels Resorts and Restaurants Association in Cebu (HRRAC) assured the public that their group is on top of the situation with regards to the recent threats of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19).

HRRAC President Carlo Suarez told Cebu Daily News Digital in a phone interview that there is nothing to be alarmed of amid reports that 26 South Koreans from Daegu City are now staying in hotels based in Cebu City and Lapu-Lapu City.

“We would like to tell the public that there is nothing to be alarmed of. Our group is now on top of the situation,” said Suarez.

Suarez also said they are closely coordinating with concerned government agencies such as the Cebu Provincial Capitol, the Department of Health (DOH-7), and the Bureau of Quarantine in Central Visayas (BOQ-7).

HRRAC has over 100 members in Metro Cebu.

Presently, the group has directed its members to implement several precautionary measures against COVID-19. /bmjo