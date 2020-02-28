Teacher nabbed for squeezing face of 4-year-old pupil

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 39-year-old female teacher was arrested at 10:30 a.m. today, February 28, 2020, inside the school she was teaching, for allegedly squeezing the face of her four-year-old pupil.

Police arrested the teacher after the boy’s parents filed a complaint at their office accusing the teacher of squeezing the boy’s face for not answering his test paper.

Police Major John Kareen Escober, Pardo Police Station chief, said that the parents had with them a medical certificate stating the injury sustained on the mouth of their son, which was allegedly caused by the teacher’s hard squeeze.

In the interview with the parents, Escober said that their son kept on crying after the morning class on Thursday, February 27.

“Wala gipasulod pud rong adlawa ang bata. Mag hinuktok na kuno an bata,” said Escober.

(They did not let the child attend class today. The child seemed to be distracted and lost in thought lately.)

Child abuse case

Escober said that they would file a case against the teacher on Monday, March 2, for her violating Republic Act 7610 or the Act on Special Protection Against Child Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination.

CDN Digital tried to get the side of the teacher on the allegations, but she refused to comment on the matter.

The teacher was detained at the Pardo Police detention cell pending the filing of charges./dbs