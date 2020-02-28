Bohol Gov suggests tax exemption on products, establishments affected by COVID-19

Cebu City, Philippines—Bohol Governor Arthur Yap suggested the implementation of tax exemptions of some products and establishments related to tourism affected by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) threat.

Yap made his suggestion, during the Regional Development Council (RDC)-7 full council meeting held at Mezzo Hotel in Cebu City Friday morning, February 28, 2020.

The move aims to mitigate the effect of the temporary travel ban that was implemented by the government against countries with cases of COVID-19.

“Aside from Cebu, the economy of other provinces in the region like Bohol and Siquijor are very dependent only on tourism and agriculture,” Yap said.

Department of Tourism (DOT)-7 regional director Shalimar Tamano also expressed his support to Yap’s suggestion.

Tamano admitted that other tourism-related establishments are already suffering from losses after the number of tourists in the region has declined due to the implementation of the travel ban.

“One way of mitigating its effect is through tax exemption. If an establishment is no longer generating income, why would we tax them?” Tamano asked.

Tamano, however, said that it’s up to the national office of the Bureau of International Revenue (BIR) if they’ll consider the suggestion of tax exemptions. /bmjo