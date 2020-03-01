In Photos: Fire Prevention Month

CEBU CITY, Philippines -Do not be alarmed if you hear sirens wailing.

There is no fire alarm reported in Cebu City this Sunday morning, March 1, 2020.

Sirens were sounded to attract attention as firetrucks from the Bureau of Fire Protection in Central Visayas (BFP-7) pass by the different streets here in an ongoing motorcade to formally open the Fire Prevention Month celebration. / dcb