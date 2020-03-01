Didal named Athlete of the Year

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Skateboarder Margielyn Didal was hailed as the Athlete of the Year (AOY) during the 37th Sportswriters Association of Cebu (SAC)-San Miguel Brewery (SMB) Cebu Sports Awards held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the lower ground floor of SM City Cebu.

Didal, who was a double gold medalist in the 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in 2019, was unanimously voted on by members of the Cebu sports media to be the AOY.

Aside from being the AOY, Didal was also a major awardee in the sport of skateboarding alongside Daniel Lederman, who also brought home a gold medal from the 2019 SEA Games.

The 37th SAC-SMB Cebu Sports Awards recognized the achievements of Cebuanos and Cebu-based athletes in 2019.

The awarding was dominated by SEA Games medalists and Batang Pinoy gold medalists.

Among the major awardees were Olympian Mary Joy Tabal and Natalie Rose Uy – athletics, Batang Pinoy golden boy Aldrener Ygot – archery, Dexter Bolambao – arnis, Junemar Fajardo and Gregg Slaughter – basketball, Rubilen Amit – billiards, Alexis Sy – bowling, Johnriel Casimero – boxing, Jerish velarde – chess, Niño Surban – cycling, Wilbert Aunzo and Pearl Marie Cañeda – dancesport, PADS Dragonboat Racing Team – dragon boat, Lois Kaye “LK” Go – golf, Team Adroit Dota – eSports, Daniela Reggie Dela Pisa – gymnastics, Kiyomi Watanabe – judo, Sarah Pangilinan – karatedo, William Go – karting, Team Toyota Cebu and Daniel Miranda – motorsport, Sherwin Managil – obstacle course racing, Auimi Ono – rugby, Metodio Suico and Jean Marie Sucalit – sepak takraw, Ditto Nestor Dinopol and Diogenes “Larry” Vila – shooting, Mary Ann Antolihao – softball, James Deiparine – swimming, Richard Gonzales – table tennis, Rinna Babanto and Aidaine Laxa – triathlon, Cherry Ann Rondina – beach volleyball, Raphael Trinidad – wakeboarding and Elreen Ann Ando and John Fabuar Ceniza – weightlifting.

Guest speaker for the event was Brianna Leverenz, a Magna Cum Laude graduate and swimmer at the University of Tennessee. She talked about how she balanced her studies and her sport and emerged triumphant in both.

Other deserving athletes were also given special citations during the annual gathering. Recipients included Dr. Potenciano “Yong” Larrazabal III for conquering the Antarctic Ice Marathon last December.

Others special awardees were Jude Oliver Marie Rodriguez – arnis; Noel Tillor, Azlan Pagay and Prince Joey Lee – athletics; Southwestern University (SWU) Phinma Cobras, Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, Sir Shaquille Imperial, Leobert Andrew “LA” Casinillo, University of the Visayas (UV) SBP and Team Cebu City/Abellana National School (ANS) – basketball; Isaac Bacarisas – baseball; Warren Kiamco – billiards; Rey Caitom Jr., Joe Noynay, Carlo Demecillo, Mark Vicelles, Dave Peñalosa, Patricia Mae Sumalinog and Bienjemar Codoy – boxing; Jonel Carcueva and John Mier – cycling; Crisologo Rendon – dancesport; Sugbu Mighty Dragons – dragon boat; Raya Tolentino, Maegan Alforque, Mia Evangelista, Roseton Bariñan and Dean Ebarle – football; Gen Nagai – golf; Leanne Marie Manning – gymnastics; Overlimit Jujitsu Academy – Jujitsu; Rhodee Antoinette Saavedra – karatedo; Sylvester Ramirez – motorsports; Jemarie Josh Ybañez, Zion Alexander Melecio and Buen Algono – muay thai; Rheyjey Ortouste – sepak takraw; Roygbiv Barro – shooting; Learjet Dela Cruz – scrabble; Jasper Cabrera and Jerome Bacarisas – softball; Jasmine Alkhaldi, Maxime Rooney and Raven Faith Alcoseba – swimming; Nica Garces – taekwondo; Arthur Craig Pantino, Tiffany Nocus and Chad Connor Cuizon – tennis; Moira Frances Erediano and CJ Lipura – triathlon and Floremel Rodriguez, Edmar Bonono, James Buytrago and Jobert Almodiel – volleyball. / dcb