PresyoMerkado: Pineapples

By: Doris Mondragon - Social Media Specialist/CDN Digital | March 02,2020 - 06:00 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Good morning!

Start your day with this fiber-rich fruit!

Pineapples are packed with nutrients, antioxidants and other helpful compounds such as enzymes that can fight inflammation and diseases, according to healthline.com.

Eating pineapples has several health benefits. It aids in digestion and helps boost the immune system.

At the Minglanilla Public Market, pineapples are sold for P50 each. / dcb