Guardo’s green open parking space proposal gets support of architect’s group

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The United Architects of the Philippines Cebu Chapter (UAP-CC) has expressed support for a draft ordinance that seeks to require open parking spaces to be planted with trees.

Architect Jan Ann Frances Lee of the UAP-CC said that the passage of the legislation was already long overdue.

“The trees could provide shade and the soil can absorb rainwater that would reduce the risk of flooding in the city,” Lee said during a public hearing this morning, March 4, 2020, to discuss the draft ordinance authored by Councilor Jerry Guardo.

Guardo’s “Green Open Parking Space” draft ordinance will require commercial and industrial establishments to plant trees on their parking spaces.

Lee said that UAP-CC does not pose any objection to Guardo’s draft measure.

The Office of the Building Official (OBO) agreed with UAP-CC that having open parking spaces is beneficial to city residents. However, OBO said in a position paper which they submitted to the City Council that plans for green parking spaces should be made to undergo review and approval by the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO).

In their position paper, OBO said that 30 percent of open parking spaces should be planted with trees while buildings with parking spaces should be required to allocate 15 to 20 percent of their parking space for trees.

OBO said that Guardo’s draft measure will “encourage water/rainwater natural seepage (and) consequently creates groundwater deposit.”