Expect gloomy weather on Thursday and Friday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Get your rain gear ready as the weather in Cebu may be wet and gloomy in the coming days.

The state weather bureau warned of cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms in Central and Eastern Visayas regions on Thursday, March 5, 2020.

This is due to the low pressure area (LPA) that entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Wednesday, March 4.

As of 3 a.m. Thursday, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the LPA is some 555 kilometers east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

Joseph Gerald Merlas, a meteorologist in the Mactan Station of Pagasa, said the weather brought by the LPA is expected to last until Friday, March 6.

“Labi na ugma (Friday), makasinati ang kinatibuk-ang Visayas ug cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms,” Merlas told CDN Digital via phone on Thursday morning, March 5.

(Especially tomorrow, the entire Visayas region may experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshower.)

The LPA, however, has a low chance of developing into a tropical depression, Merlas said.

Merlas said the weather in the Visayas is likely to improve with partly cloudy skies by Saturday, March 7, as the LPA continues to move west and most likely exit PAR on Sunday, March 8. /bmjo