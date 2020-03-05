High-value target falls in Dumaguete

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental–A newly identified high value target drug personality was arrested during a buy bust operation in Barangay Poblacion 8 here on Thursday afternoon, March 5, 2020.

Police Lieutenant Allen June Germodo, Special Operations Group (SOG) chief and deputy chief of the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU) of the Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office (NOPPO), identified the suspect as Elven Balbon, alias “Momoy.”

Recovered from the 43-year-old Balbon, single and a resident of the area where he was arrested, was an estimated 52 grams of suspected shabu with a Dangerous Drugs Board value of P353,600.

According to Germodo, based on their investigation, the suspect is capable of disposing 250 grams to 300 grams of illegal drugs every week.

“His area is in Barangay 8, Looc, Calindagan and he can also reach Tanjay and Bais City,” Germodo said.

Germodo added that the anti drug operation that led to the arrest of the suspect was conducted by the joint elements of the PDEU, SOG, Provincial Intelligence Unit and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA). /bmjo