Police in Dumaguete nab American wanted for child abuse in US

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental–An American wanted in the United States for child sexual abuse cases was arrested in Barangay Banilad here on Thursday, March 5, 2020.

Christopher John Erickson, 49 years old, was arrested by virtue of a Mission Order (MO) and a warrant of deportation.

The suspect is facing cases for sexual conduct against a child in 2nd degree, sexual abuse in 2nd degree, and forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child.

Lieutenant Wilfredo Alarcon Jr., Officer-in-Charge of the Dumaguete City Police told CDN Digital the suspect went hiding in Dumaguete City for the past eight months.

He added that the American had no derogatory records while in Dumaguete.

Erickson was arrested by the joint local police here led by Alarcon, the Philippine Center For Trans-National Crime (PCTC) Visayas Field Office led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Mark Gifter Sucalit, and assisted by the Bureau of Immigration Central Office, Adelmo Rubio and US Embassy in Manila led by Jocelyn Matibag.

Alarcon said the suspect will be brought to Manila on Friday, March 6, 2020, for deportation. /bmjo