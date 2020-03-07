Chinnie Arroyo cherishes first UAAP game

CEBU CITY, Philippines— For Cebuana Chinnie Pia Arroyo, her first game in the UAAP women’s volleyball tournament was both nerve-wracking and exciting.

Arroyo, whose National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs chalked up a heart-pounding 22-25, 25-23, 20-25, 25-20, 15-13 win over the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Lady Tigresses at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, when they played their first game in Season 82 of the UAAP, shared to CDN Digital that she would always cherish the experience.

“I was so happy and grateful that I am given this opportunity to play in the UAAP,” said the 18-year-old player from Barangay Paknaan in Mandaue City.

Arroyo played her high school volleyball with the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) before she transferred to the Subangdaku Technical Vocational School in Mandaue City. She also played for the Mandaue City team that won the Governor’s Cup 18-Under Inter-Cities and Municipalities Volleyball Tournament last March 2018.

Although it was a good start for the Lady Bulldogs in Season 82, Arroyo believes that the team can still do so much better in their coming games.

“We want to always think of the bigger picture and stick to the goal— to be champions. But we’ll take it one step at a time. We trust the program of our coaches and believe and trust each member of the team,” said Arroyo.

But while she cherishes every moment while playing in a big-league like the UAAP, Arroyo admits she still misses home every now and then.

“I’m happy and comfy with the team but sometimes, I just really miss my family and friends back home,” said Arroyo.

Still, she is determined to make the sacrifice.

“We all encounter challenges but I just have to overcome this because this is for my future,” she said.

“One of the reasons [that I’m determined to overcome the challenges] is because I really want to help my parents,” she added. / dcb