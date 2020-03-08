How Zamboanga students help ease teacher’s stress

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A teacher from Zamboanga del Sur took to social media to share the witty way his students did to ease his stress in reading and checking research papers.

Romel Robledo, 29, posted pictures of two of the manuscripts his students submitted to him on March 1 with a different kind of answer to the question, “Status.”

“ Their Chapters 1 to 5 including the preliminary pages were okay. But when I reached the last page, nakatawa na lang ko kay nakabasa kog ‘taken’ sa ilang (I could not help but laugh because I read ‘taken’ as the answer to) status. I remembered the last time I checked their manuscript, dli pa man eng ato ila gibutang (this was not the kind of answer that they placed). It was intentionally written daw pampawala sa akong stress binasag (to ease my stress on reading the) research,” said Robledo.

In his post on March 1, he captioned it with, “Yes ui, basahon jud nako hangtod last page inyong manuscript (Yes, I will read until your research until the last page).”

The post then garnered so much attention online that as of March 7 it has already been shared, 2,400 times.

Well, the students did tickle the funny bones of Robledo as it took him a couple of minutes just laughing and looking at their answers before proceeding to the next part.

“I just laughed out loud, tangtang stress gyud (my stress was really eased),” he added. /dbs