Teams told to prepare temperature scanners, monitor athletes health condition

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Department of Education in Central Visayas (DepEd-7) is taking measures to ensure the well-being of delegates in the upcoming Central Visayas Regional Athletics Association (CVIRAA) Sports Meet happening from March 21 to 28, 2020 in Dumaguete City.

According to Francis Ramirez, sports officer of DepEd Cebu City division, the participating school divisions were already advised to buy temperature scanners so they can regularly check the temperatures of their delegates and avoid threats of the coronavirus 2019 infection (COVID-19).

They were told to check the temperatures of their players before leaving their respective places of origin and upon their arrival in Dumaguete City.

Ramirez said that those found to have abnormal body temperatures will no longer be allowed to enter Dumaguete City and join the regional meet while those found with body high temperatures upon their arrival will be isolated.

Each of the billeting areas will have its owns isolation room.

But every delegation will also be allowed to name a replacement for their athletes who will no longer be allowed to play, he said.

Meanwhile, Ramirez clarified that the reason why the CVIRAA Sports Meet was rescheduled at least two times was because organizers wanted Education Secretary Leonor Briones to attend its opening ceremonies. Briones was only available on March 21.

The postponement also appropriate since some of the playing venues were changed and the delay would give host, Dumaguete City, ample time to prepare the new venues.

About 14,000 delegates coming from 19 school divisions in Central Visayas are expected to gather in Dumaguete City for the week-long, multi-sporting meet that will determine the representatives of Central Visayas to the May-slated Palarong Pambansa. / dcb