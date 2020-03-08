#PresyoMerkado: Itlog Maalat
By: Doris Mae C. Mondragon - Social Media Specialist/CDN Digital | March 09,2020 - 07:02 AM
CEBU CITY, Philippines – Maayong Buntag!
Craving for some salted eggs (itlog maalat) and tomatoes?
The CDN Digital team dropped by the public market in Minglanilla town where itlog maalat is sold at P10 each. Tomatoes are also sold at P40 per kilo.
Lami ni ipares para sa atong paniudto unya.
Unsa pay inyong gi huwat? Mamalit na ta!
Read Next
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.