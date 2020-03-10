#COVID-19 trending on Twitter
CEBU CITY, Philippines– With the increase of confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Philippines, netizens were also quick to express their concerns about this health scare on the social networking site Twitter.
As of lunch time of March 10, 2020, #COVID-19 has already 1.1. million tweets from all over the world.
Read: DOH bares 10 more coronavirus cases; PH tally rises to 20
Here are some of the tweets:
Some also shared tips on reducing the risk of acquiring the virus, which is important in the bid to stop its spread in the country.
Read: DOH to public: Stay healthy, protect yourselves from coronavirus, other diseases
Here’s a short video from CDN Digital on these important tips.
Here are some helpful tips on how to avoid/reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. #CDNDigitalRead more about it…
Posted by CDN Digital on Tuesday, January 21, 2020
