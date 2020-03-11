Capitol implements ‘no entry’ for feverish clients, employees

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Before entering the Cebu Provincial Capitol building, everyone should pause and let the security personnel take a temperature check.

Individuals with body temperatures exceeding 38 degrees Celsius may have to postpone their transactions with the Capitol offices.

“We were instructed by Governor Gwen that we will make it a policy or protocol for Cebu Capitol that all persons entering the provincial government building will be submitted to thermal scanning to get the temperature,” said Provincial Health Officer Dr. Christina Giango.

This policy, devised as a measure against the novel coronavirus, started implementation Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

“For those who have temperatures of 38 degrees and above, we will advise them to postpone their transactions, seek consultation, and stay at home,” Giango said.

The same protocol shall also be followed for employees of the provincial government.

“All employees also will be submitted to thermal scanning. And also we [advise] them that if you are sick, if you have cough and colds, practice the cough etiquette, wear a mask, or if possible, stay at home,” Giango advised.

Meanwhile, some security personnel in the Capitol have also started to voluntarily wear masks as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus disease. /rcg