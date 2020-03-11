BREAKING: Coronavirus cases in PH soar to 49; 16 new patients recorded

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has 16 additional cases of 2019 coronavirus disease or COVID-19, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 49, the Department of Health (DOH) said Wednesday.

The coronavirus disease is a respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus that was first recorded in China’s city of Wuhan in Hubei province in December 2019.

The International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses identified the novel coronavirus as SARS-CoV-2.

The novel coronavirus causes respiratory symptoms including fever and cough but it can cause serious illnesses such as pneumonia especially to older adults and people with existing health issues.

The coronavirus, a family of viruses, have surfaces with a crown-like appearance. The viruses are named for the spikes on their surfaces.

